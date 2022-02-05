Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.09. The stock had a trading volume of 89,242,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,544,459. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.30. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

