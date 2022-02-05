Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.33 during trading on Friday. 251,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

