Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,121,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $35.15. 5,848,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,186. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.