Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $16.01 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.01. The company had a trading volume of 86,210,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,952,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

