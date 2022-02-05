Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.68. The stock had a trading volume of 112,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.26 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

