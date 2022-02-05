Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 169,288 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 71,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,440. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st.

