Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP John Z. Zhang Sells 13,320 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 304,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

