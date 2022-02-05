Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Corteva traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 136221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

