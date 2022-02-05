Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

OneSpan stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $628.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $234,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 96,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 43,021 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

