Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,289 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,865,325 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

