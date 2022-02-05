Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $27.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.45. 626,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,773. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

