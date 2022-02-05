Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,374,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,608,000 after buying an additional 74,760 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

JNJ stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.63. 6,391,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

