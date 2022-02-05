Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Invests $85,000 in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $7.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.83. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.18 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

