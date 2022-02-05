Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 799 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 435,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,989. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

