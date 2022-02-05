Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE BAP opened at $135.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.78. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credicorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Credicorp worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.