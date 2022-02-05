Credit Suisse AG Acquires 143,997 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 202.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after buying an additional 1,676,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after buying an additional 931,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,900,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

