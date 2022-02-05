Credit Suisse AG Sells 221,324 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,324 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of BlackBerry worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BlackBerry by 182.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 316,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 176,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

