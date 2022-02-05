Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,429 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

