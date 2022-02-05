Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

