Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

