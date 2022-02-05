Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $26.89 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,898 shares during the period. Crown comprises about 4.0% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Crown worth $26,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 8.9% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Crown by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 341.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Crown by 10.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 698,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

