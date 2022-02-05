Crescent Park Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

