Crescent Park Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,330,000. Microvast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,220,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microvast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Microvast stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 995,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,771. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Microvast Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.