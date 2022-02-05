Critical Review: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) versus Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seres Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 160.16%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $33.22 million 20.40 -$89.13 million ($0.38) -19.42 Eagle Pharmaceuticals $187.80 million 3.07 $11.99 million $0.41 108.73

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -21.79% -22.73% -10.29% Eagle Pharmaceuticals 3.14% 2.97% 2.18%

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Seres Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L. Tarriff on January 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

