Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.78.

Shares of CROX opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after buying an additional 292,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

