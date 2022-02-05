CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.