CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 90,485 shares.The stock last traded at $15.65 and had previously closed at $15.56.

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $814.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.28.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

