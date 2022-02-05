CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $125.63. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,757,346. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.