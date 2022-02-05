CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.
Shares of CSWI stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $125.63. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
