CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.