Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMI opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.84. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cummins stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

