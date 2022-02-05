Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CTOS stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.23. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 812,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth $19,694,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,198,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

