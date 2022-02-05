CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan Sells 47,937 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVS opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

