CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 191,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 136,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7,083.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

NYSE CVS opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

