CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

CBAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 290,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.14. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

