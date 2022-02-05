D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $5,145,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $12,005,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEPS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.94. 427,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,164. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

