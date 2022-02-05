DA Davidson Lowers Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $38.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.09% from the stock’s current price.

COUR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. Coursera has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $369,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

