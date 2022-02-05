Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

