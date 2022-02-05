Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $30.72 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,819 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $30,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average is $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.