Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $35.29 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $108.49 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

