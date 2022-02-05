Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

DXC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.