Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 112,163 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 11,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $641,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

