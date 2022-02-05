Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,397 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.6% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 629,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Accenture by 27,345.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Accenture by 40.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 193,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.26 and its 200 day moving average is $350.68. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

