Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,515,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $454,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.7% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,923 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $774,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.63. 1,479,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

