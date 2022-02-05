Daniel E. Betts Purchases 185,000 Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Stock

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) insider Daniel E. Betts bought 185,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($32,333.96).

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.05 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. Hummingbird Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26 ($0.35).

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

