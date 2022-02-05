Danny L. Dearen Sells 20,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

