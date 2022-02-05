Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,290,337 Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,290,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,710,000. Quantum FinTech Acquisition makes up about 3.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QFTA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Friday. 835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,758. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

