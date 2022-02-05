Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lifted to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.16.

Shares of DDOG opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $550,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $2,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock worth $261,534,328. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $161,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

