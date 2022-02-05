Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 908 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 291,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,646,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.66 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

