Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GTY opened at $28.47 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
