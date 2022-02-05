Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 242 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

NYSE GD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $212.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.25 and its 200 day moving average is $201.81. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $157.11 and a 52-week high of $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

